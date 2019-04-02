BOSTON (WHDH) - A rare Pomsky puppy with a broken leg was surrendered to the MSPCA-Angell’s Boston Adoption Center in Jamaica Plain last Wednesday after her breeder realized she could no longer be sold.

The 10-week-old half-Husky, half-Pomeranian named Tahani arrived at the adoption shelter in pain, which associate director Anna Rafferty-Foré says was immediately addressed.

“Our shelter veterinarians administered pain medicine while awaiting results of the x-rays, which confirmed the fracture,” she said.

The MSPCA believes Tahani likely broke her left hind leg while rough-housing with her litter mates or playing with her mom.

She will spend the next four weeks in a splint, which means she cannot be adopted into a new home right away.

“We’re also re-bandaging her leg every week or so, which will allow us to gauge how quickly she’s healing,” Rafferty-Foré said.

Tahani has been fostered by adoption center manager Victoria Odynsky.

“Taking her home was an easy decision because she’s so adorable, and because we felt recuperating in a quiet home instead of a noisy adoption center could only help with her healing,” Odynsky said.

Once Tahani is fully healed, the blue-eyed puppy will be up for adoption.

The MSPCA will announce her adoption availability on their Instagram page.

