For the rest of tonight, light rain chances will dwindle. Lows will be chilly in the low to mid 30s.

For tomorrow, we’ll have more clouds than sun around. Those clouds could produce an isolated flurry or sprinkle, but most stay dry. Highs will still be relatively cool compared to what’s normal for this time of year, only in the mid to upper 40s. A breezy wind will make it feel like it’s closer to the 30s.

However, it’s not all bad news. Monday’s weather looks amazing for Boston’s partial solar eclipse. Even the high temperatures will be nice: warm in the low to mid 60s. The best part is skies will be mostly sunny.

We’re lucking out, because not much longer after the eclipse, skies will become partly sunny.

That’s also lucky when you look at the forecast for many locations inside of the actual path of totality. There will be clouds around the southern areas. Generally, the farther north on the path of totality you’ll be, the better.