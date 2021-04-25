Brewer makes gross beer to show effects of climate change

A brewery purposefully released a bad-tasting beer to call for people to address climate change.

Fat Tire’s “Torched Earth Ale” is made with low-quality ingredients like used hop extracts and dandelions, and the company said those are the kinds ingredients that brewers might have to use in the future after crops are devastated by the changing climate.

“We give you the beer of the future, that we hope doesn’t exist,” the brewery tweeted. “Without aggressive climate action now, the impacts will be felt even in the beer aisle. Let’s work together to make sure none of us have to drink beer like this”.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)