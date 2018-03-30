FORT WORTH, TX (WHDH) — A brewery in Texas wants visitors to have a “Hoppy” Easter with their new peeps flavored beer.

The Collective Brewing Project is calling their latest creation, “Peep This Collab.”

The batch of lemon-flavored sour ale contains more than 30 boxes of peeps as well as edible glitter.

The brewery said the taste will be slightly tart and marshmallow-y.

They are also famous for making a cup-o-ramen flavored beer.

