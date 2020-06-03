A brewery is looking to pay someone $20,000 to hike the Appalachian Trail while drinking beer along the way.

Devil’s Backbone Brewing Company, located in Virginia, is hiring a Chief Hiking Officer who will take on the 2,200-mile trek from Georgia to Maine in 2021, while documenting their journey on social media.

Applicants must be an experienced hiker and wilderness adventurer and must also be passionate about craft beer.

The hike is expected to take between five and seven months.

The company is only allowing residents from 14 states and Washington, D.C. to apply.

Applications are being accepted online until July 31.

