Brewing 4 A Cure uses beer to fight ALS in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - More than two dozen local and regional breweries teamed up in Cambridge Saturday to raise money to fight ALS.

Brewing 4 A Cure raised funds for the ALS Therapy Development Institute, a biotech research program dedicated solely to finding a cure for the degenerative disease. It was organized by friends of Dennis Creuti, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2018.

People who work for the institute said this kind of fundraising is vital to help find a cure and Creuti said he wanted to do whatever he could to join the fight.

“I’m taking what I can, doing what I can to try and be as healthy as I can for as long as I can,” Creuti said. “Pretty easy when I’ve got the support of all these great people around me.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)