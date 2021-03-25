Brewing company now selling 3 different bar-scented candles

(WHDH) — Longing for the pre-pandemic days when beers during happy hour and bar hopping before the big game were things that could be safely done? One of the world’s most iconic brewing companies hopes to bring the smells of those experiences to you in the form of a candle.

As the world prepares for a return to normalcy and the reopening of drinking establishments, Miller Lite is releasing a trio of limited-edition scents for those who may have forgotten what a trip to their favorite bar smells like.

The trio of scents include “Dive Bar,” “Beer Garden,” and “Game Day,” according to the brewery.

Dive Bar blends aromas of musk, tobacco, and pine. Beer Garden is earthy with notes of moss, wood, pretzel, and sunburn. Game Day brings the smell of foods like with peanut and jalapeno.

The candles are available online for $20 each.

All proceeds will go to the United States Bartenders’ Guild, a non-profit that supports bartenders and service industry employees.

