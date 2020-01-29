Brewster animal control rescues 7 adult raccoons found trapped in dumpster

BREWSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brewster animal control officer who responded to a report of a raccoon stuck in a dumpster had a shocking find Tuesday.

When they arrived at the scene, they found seven adult raccoons huddled in a dumpster, “a record number we have not seen stuck in a dumpster before!” the department wrote in a post on Facebook.

The post noted that the raccoons were “very fat and healthy.”

All seven were rescued and released into the woods.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)