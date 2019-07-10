Brewster police looking for hit-and-run driver who struck, seriously injured bicyclist

BREWSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Brewster police are searching for a hit-and-run driver accused of striking and seriously injuring a bicyclist overnight.

Emergency personnel responding to the south end of Millstone Road treated the victim at the scene before transporting them to Barnstable Municipal Airport, where they were flown to a Boston-area hospital, according to police.

The driver fled the scene in what is described as a light-colored sedan that possibly had a roof rack and a hatchback, police added.

The vehicle may have damage to its front-passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brewster police at 508-896-7011.

