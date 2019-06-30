Brewster police searching for missing girl who could be in danger

BREWSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Brewster are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing girl who could be in danger.

She was last seen at Latham Centers around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

She is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and about 190 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts, and red shoes.

The direction of her travel is unknown.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Brewster Police at 508-896-7011.

