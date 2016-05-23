Meteorologist Bri Eggers joined the 7Weather Team in October of 2014.

As the daughter of a third-generation peppermint farmer in Idaho, Bri really knows the importance of a forecast; dinner on the table is directly connected to how the weather affects the crops (#nofarmsnofood). Bri’s grandfather nicknamed her “Breezy” straight out of the womb, and her love of the weather must have stuck from that moment.

Before moving to Boston, Bri was forecasting in southwestern Idaho. Boise, ID is located at roughly the same latitude as Boston, but the weather is very different! Bri couldn’t be more excited to be in the thick of New England weather, with four distinct seasons… and she’s still loving every minute of the ever-challenging forecast, even after the record snowfall we were buried under during the winter of 2014-2015.

In addition to weather, Bri loves theatre arts. At one time she thought she’d become a stand-up comedian and she even spent some time as an extra in Hollywood, appearing on shows like “The O.C.,” “Grounded for Life,” and the 2005 movie “Bewitched.”

Bri is a proud graduate of San Diego State University, and continued her meteorology education at Mississippi State University. She is a member of the National Weather Association and has earned the NWA Seal of Approval. During her free time, Bri enjoys exploring New England and running around Boston with her husband Sean. In 2016, Bri ran the Boston Marathon and raised more than $4,000 to benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.