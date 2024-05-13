DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - One of the owners of the Canton home where Boston police officer John O’Keefe was found dead in a snowbank returned to the stand Monday as proceedings began in a new week of testimony in the Karen Read murder trial.

Brian Albert, a retired Boston police officer, first testified on Friday. He returned to Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham Monday to face cross examination from Read’s defense.

Prosecutors have said Read, 44, of Mansfield hit O’Keefe with her car and left him to die after an argument and a night of drinking in January 2022.

Read and O’Keefe were dating when O’Keefe died.

Read has pleaded not guilty and her defense has said she is being framed.

Testimony began in Read’s trial on April 29 after years of pretrial proceedings. By the time Albert testified on Friday, jurors had already heard from 25 other witnesses, including first responders and friends of O’Keefe.

In its theory, Read’s defense team has said O’Keefe got into a fight inside Brian and his wife’s home. The defense has said Brian and other people in the home killed O’Keefe and framed Read.

Defense not satisfied with Albert explanation

Albert, in testimony, described his movements and reactions on the morning O’Keefe was found in the snow. Among comments, he said he and his wife were not aware anything had happened until investigators were swarming the scene. Albert said they spoke to Canton police officers inside their home but did not want to go outside for fear of getting in the way of the investigation.

Speaking with 7’s Jonathan Hall, defense attorney Alan Jackson on Friday said he was not satisfied with Albert’s explanation.

As the defense prepared to question Albert, attorneys were also expected to probe bar surveillance video showing Albert and his friend, ATF agent Brian Higgins, horsing around and fake fighting hours before O’Keefe died.

The defense has said the video shows aggression and the pair’s frame of mind.

Both Albert and his wife, Nicole, have pushed back on some of the defense’s questions, with Nicole denying claims that her husband is a “highly trained fighter.”

Judge Beverly Cannone entered the courtroom near 9:15 a.m. Monday. After a short sidebar discussion with lawyers, the jury entered and Albert sat down for questions.

Brian Albert faces cross examination as trial resumes

Jackson began Monday’s questioning by grilling Brian Albert about his testimony preparation time with Assistant District Attorney Adam Lally. Brian said the preparation happened a couple weeks ago but said he could not remember when, specifically, he and Lally met.

Albert says he did reviewed a portion of the bar security video, taken at the Waterfall Bar & Grille, that showed him and Higgins interacting.

“I was fooling around with Brian Higgins,” Albert said.

When asked if he remembered Higgins being in a fighting stance, he responded — “Maybe.”

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)