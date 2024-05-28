DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Federal agent Brian Higgins returned to the witness stand Tuesday after facing questions last week about flirty texts messages and a kiss with Read.

Higgins is an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. In testimony on Friday, he told the jury he exchanged dozens of messages with Read in the weeks before her boyfriend’s death.

In one instance, Higgins said, Read kissed him. Higgins said the kiss was “not like a friend.”

Read is facing second degree murder charges after prosecutors said she hit her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe, with her SUV and left him to die in a snowbank outside the Canton home of Brian and Nicole Albert in January 2022.

But Read’s defense has said she is being framed, saying O’Keefe was beaten to death during a party inside the Albert home.

Higgins is one of several people the defense has tried to implicate in O’Keefe’s death and was already the subject of tense cross examination on Friday.

Higgins resumes cross examination

There was no court Monday due to Memorial Day.

The defense continued cross examining Higgins near 9:15 a.m. Tuesday. Defense attorney David Yannetti stepped in for colleague Alan Jackson as Jackson was not in court for the day.

In initial questions, Yannetti focused on Higgins’ text messages and the disposal of his phone after O’Keefe died.

Higgins remained on the stand as of around 9:30 a.m.

