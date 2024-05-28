DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Federal agent Brian Higgins returned to the witness stand Tuesday after facing questions last week about flirty texts messages and a kiss with Read.

Higgins is an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. In testimony on Friday, he told the jury he exchanged dozens of messages with Read in the weeks before her boyfriend’s death. In one instance, Higgins said, Read kissed him.

Come Tuesday, Higgins faced new questions from the defense and explained his decision to dispose of his phone after O’Keefe died, among other topics.

Read is facing second degree murder charges after prosecutors said she hit her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe, with her SUV and left him to die in a snowbank outside the Canton home of Brian and Nicole Albert in January 2022.

But Read’s defense has said she is being framed, saying O’Keefe was beaten to death during a party inside the Albert home.

Higgins is one of several people the defense has tried to implicate in O’Keefe’s death and was already the subject of tense cross examination on Friday.

Higgins finishes cross examination

There was no court Monday due to Memorial Day.

The defense continued cross examining Higgins near 9:15 a.m. Tuesday. Defense attorney David Yannetti stepped in for colleague Alan Jackson as Jackson was not in court for the day.

In initial questions, Yannetti focused on Higgins’ text messages and the disposal of his phone.

Higgins said he may have destroyed his phone’s sim card, saying he put it in a trash bag.

As questioning continued, Yannetti asked Higgins about going to a military base to dispose of the phone.

“I was cutting through a military base,” Higgins said, adding that he believes he deposited the trash bag with the sim card in a dumpster.

Yannetti continued questioning Higgins, at one point getting him to agree that destroying his phone and its sim card destroyed text messages he exchanged with the Alberts.

Higgins said he was working undercover a lot and discovered his phone number was available on the “open source” internet. Separate from the Read case, Higgins said an investigation target had his personal cell phone number. He said there was reason to be concerned and he wanted a new number.

On redirect questioning with Assistant District Attorney Adam Lally, Higgins said he never saw anything in Brian Albert’s yard after leaving the party at his house on the morning of Jan. 29, 2022. He continued, saying he spent a considerable part of his life working as a firefighter, as a medic and serving in other first responder roles.

“If I had seen John O’Keefe on the side of the road, I would have done something to make a difference,” he said.

As Higgins faced more cross examination after Lally’s redirect, Yannetti at one point asked Higgins, “Are you familiar with the term consciousness of guilt?”

The question prompted an objection which Judge Beverly Cannone sustained.

Higgins soon finished his testimony and quickly left the courtroom.

O’Keefe’s niece and nephew expected to testify

O’Keefe’s niece and nephew were expected to testify after Higgins.

O’Keefe had been caring for the children after their parents died and they have been the subject of testimony from multiple witnesses in the trial, to date.

A court order earlier this month barred news outlets from live streaming the children’s testimony and journalists on Tuesday were prohibited from sharing live updates from the courtroom while the children were on the stand.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

