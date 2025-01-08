COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Brian Walshe appeared in court Wednesday for a hearing related to the charges of killing his wife in Cohasset in 2023.

Walshe’s attorneys are trying to get Massachusetts State Police Internal Affairs records related to several troopers. One of them is embattled Trooper Michael Proctor, who testified he made disparaging comments about Karen Read while investigating her case.

Walshe’s attorneys want to see how the troopers acted while investigating his case.

Prosecutors claim Walshe killed his wife, 39-year-old Ana Walshe, because he wanted to end their marriage. She was reported missing in January 2023.

Brian Walshe was arrested four days later and eventually charged with her murder, as well as the dismemberment and disposal of her body.

He is also charged with lying to investigators about some of his actions and whereabouts in the days following Ana’s disappearance.

Ana Walshe’s body was never found.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)