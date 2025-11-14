DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Brian Walshe, the Cohasset man accused of killing his wife Ana, appeared in court Friday for a competency hearing.

Walshe had been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation; the judge agreed with Bridgewater State Hospital’s determination that Walshe is competent to stand trial.

The judge also denied a defense motion to change the venue of the trial.

Jury selection was scheduled to begin next week.

