DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Brian Walshe, a Cohasset man accused of murdering his wife, was stabbed in jail, his attorney confirmed.

Walshe was stabbed while in custody at the Norfolk House of Corrections in Dedham.

He was transported to Beth Israel Hospital for treatment; he was released and is now back behind bars.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)