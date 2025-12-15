DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A jury found Brian Walshe, of Cohasset, guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his wife Ana Walshe Monday morning.

The verdict came after 5 and a half hours of jury deliberation over the course of two days, and eight days of testimony. Closing arguments were held Friday for the prosecution and defense. The jury was made up of six men and six women.

— Brian Walshe learns his fate —

During testimony, the jury heard from several witnesses, including William Fastow, the man Ana had an affair with, and Gem Mutlu, the man who spent New Year’s Eve with the Walshes and is one of the last people believed to have seen Ana, 39, alive.

Walshe’s defense team said he found Ana dead in bed, claiming she suffered a sudden, unexplained death and he disposed of her body in fear of being blamed.

The prosecution said Ana was having an affair and their marriage was falling apart, so he killed her. They argued she was killed and dismembered around New Year’s Day in 2023.

— Norfolk County DA speaks following Walshe verdict —

The jury was not told Walshe pleaded guilty to misleading police and improper disposal of a body.

Brian Walshe will be sentenced Wednesday morning.

