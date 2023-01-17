The husband of a missing Cohasset woman has been charged with her murder, according to officials.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said a murder warrant for Brian Walshe was issued on Tuesday.

Walshe, 46, was already in custody after being arraigned in Quincy District Court on Monday, Jan. 9, on a charge of misleading a police investigation as authorities worked to locate his wife, after she was last seen on New Year’s Day. He was ordered held on $500,000 bail.

Prosecutors said Brian misled police by telling them Ana had left for the airport in an Uber or Lyft on Jan. 1 to fly to Washington D.C., where she worked for a real estate agency. However, officials said there was no evidence she left the house and that her phone pinged at her home location on Jan. 2.

The mother of three, who was officially reported missing on Jan. 4, has still not been found by authorities.

Brian Walshe is set to be arraigned on the new murder charge on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 9 a.m.

