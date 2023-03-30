COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Brian Walshe, 48 of Cohasset has been indicted on multiple charges including murder in connection with the disappearance of his wife, Ana Walshe, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday.

Brian Walshe is also facing charges of misleading a police investigation and improper transfer of a human body.

He faces life in prison without parole if convicted.

Ana Walshe was last seen in the early morning hours on New Year’s Day. She wasn’t reporting missing, though, until Jan. 4 when she failed to arrive to work in Washington, D.C.

Police launched an extensive investigation, where officials said investigators found blood in the basement of the couple’s home, along with a knife with blood on it.

Police said Walshe also made several disturbing Google searches on his son’s IPad, including “How to dismember a body.”

Walshe pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in Quincy District Court in January. With indictments this week, the case now moves to Norfolk Superior Court, where the DA’s office said Walshe is scheduled to appear “in the coming weeks.”

Walshe remained held without bail as of Thursday.

