DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Jurors in the Brian Walshe murder trial was presented with electronic evidence Tuesday in the first full day of testimony following opening statements earlier in the week.

Walshe, 50, is accused of killing his wife Ana, who was last seen in early 2023.

Prosecutors displayed never-before-seen photos of Ana’s boots, jacket, and COVID-19 vaccination card that police found in a trash bag in a dumpster. Jurors were also shown pictures of what Cohasset Police Sergeant Harrison Schmidt said was a cut on Brian Walshe’s thumb.

The jury heard audio of police interviews recorded in January 2023, days after Ana’s disappearance, in which Walshe denied hurting his wife and said they were “always going to be together”.

Massachusetts State Polce trooper Nicholas Guarino, called to the stand Tuesday, said he analyzed all of the digital devices in the couple’s home.I

In his testimony he described a series of searches he said were found on Walshe’s computer from the day they believe Ana was killed, which included: “6 ways to dispose of a body – murder murder murder”, “Best way to dispose of body parts after murder” and “Can you be charged with murder without a body”.

Guarino said the last searches before New Year’s Day were about divorce and a cheating wife; prosecutors believe Ana was romantically involved with a man in Washington, D.C, where she worked.

Defense Attorney Larry Tipton pushed back on this alleged motive, saying the words “cheating wife” were in the title of a pornographic video Walshe was watching at that time.

Testimony is set to continue Wednesday morning at Norfolk County District Court in Dedham

