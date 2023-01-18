QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - The husband of Ana Walshe, first reported missing on Jan. 4, has been charged with her murder and ordered to be held without bail.

Brian Walshe appeared in Quincy District Court Wednesday morning for his arraignment, during which prosecutors detailed gruesome evidence found connecting him to the disappearance of his wife. Walshe, who was previously charged with misleading a police investigation, is now charged with murder as well as for improper transportation of a body.

Among the revelations made in court, the prosecution detailed how Walshe allegedly used his son’s iPad to Google search a number of incriminating questions the morning of Jan. 1 – the day Ana Walshe was last seen alive.

The numerous search queries included “how long before a body starts to smell?” at 4:55 a.m., “how to stop a body from decomposing” at 4:58 a.m., and “how to embalm a body” at 5:20 a.m.

At 5:47 a.m., the prosecution said Walshe allegedly searched “10 ways to dispose of a dead body if you really need to.”

The prosecution told the court that samples of Brian and Ana’s DNA were found on numerous discarded items that were recovered by authorities during their investigation of Ana’s disappearance, including clothing and slippers.

Other items recovered include a Prada purse, the boots Ana was last seen wearing, her COVID-19 card, a piece of a necklace she was seen wearing in photos, a hacksaw, and cutting sheers, according to court records. Blood was also found in Brian’s car.

The proceedings followed an announcement made by Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey on Tuesday, when he stated a murder warrant for Brian Walshe was issued in connection with his wife’s disappearance of.

Walshe, 46, was already in custody after being arraigned in Quincy District Court on Monday, Jan. 9, charged with misleading a police investigation as authorities worked to locate his wife after she was last seen on New Year’s Day. He was ordered held on $500,000 bail.

Prosecutors said Brian misled police by telling them Ana had left for the airport in an Uber or Lyft on Jan. 1 to fly to Washington D.C., where she worked for a real estate agency. However, officials said there was no evidence she left the house and that her phone pinged at her home location on Jan. 2.

The prosecution also pointed out that Brian told police he went to his mother’s house in Swampscott on New Year’s Day, but that it took him longer than it should have because he got lost.

He said he went to Whole Foods and a CVS that day, but officials stated he was not seen on surveillance video at either store and that there were no receipts for the items he claimed to have purchased. Instead, nearby security footage reportedly showed Walshe at a dumpster at a nearby liquor store around that time.

Prosecutors also said Brian claimed the only time he left his home on Jan. 2 was to take his son for a smoothie. While Walshe was found to have gone to a smoothie shop in Norwell, he was also seen on surveillance video around 4 p.m. at a Home Depot in Rockland, where he purchased $450 worth of cleaning supplies, including mops, a bucket, and tarps.

Brian’s murder charge comes days after search warrants obtained by police were returned to Quincy District Court and impounded by a judge.

Police had previously searched the Walshe’s home where they recovered evidence that included a bloody knife and blood found in the basement of the Walshe home, which was disclosed during Brian Walshe’s arraignment. Investigators also said internet searches for how to dismember and dispose of a body were found on Walshe’s computer.

Several items of interest were also recovered at a transfer station in Peabody the same day of Walshe’s arraignment. 7NEWS sources confirmed that some of the evidence found included a hacksaw, parts of a rug, trash bags with blood on cloth, and evidence connected to cleaning supplies.

