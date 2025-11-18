COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - As jury selection in the Brian Walshe trial was set to kick off Tuesday, the defendant changed his plea from not guilty to guilty on two charges, misleading a police investigation and unlawfully conveying a body.

The Cohasset man is charged with killing his wife Ana, 39, nearly three years ago and hiding her body.

Prosecutors said it was several days before authorities were notified Ana was missing. Surveillance video captured Walshe buying cleaning products in the day following her disappearance. Her body has never been found.

On Friday, a judge ruled Walshe was competent to stand trial after it was delayed for a hearing.

He will be sentenced on the two charges on which he pleaded guilty at a later date.

— 7NEWS legal analyst Tom Hoopes on the change of plea —

