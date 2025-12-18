DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Convicted killer Brian Walshe was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder of his wife Ana Thursday.

A jury found Walshe guilty of first degree murder on Monday.

Walshe was additionally sentenced on the two charges he pleaded guilty to before trial, 19 to 20 years for disposing of her body and 2 to 3 years for lying to police. These terms are to be served consecutively, after Walshe’s life sentence.

Ana was last seen on New Year’s Eve right before 2023; her body has never been found.

Ana’s sister addressed the court before sentencing.

