BOSTON (WHDH) - Brian Walshe’s sentencing has been postponed until Thursday, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

A jury found Walshe guilty of first degree murder in the death of his wife Ana Walshe Monday. Brian Walshe will also be sentenced on the two charges to which he pleaded guilty before the trial began, misleading a police investigation and unlawfully conveying a body. He was initially scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday.

Ana Walshe went missing in January 2023. Her body has never been found.

Victim impact statements are set to happen before Brian Walshe is sentenced.

