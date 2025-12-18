DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Convicted killer Brian Walshe will be sentenced for the murder of his wife Ana Thursday.

A jury found Walshe guilty of first degree murder on Monday.

Walshe will also be sentenced on the two charges he pleaded guilty to before trial, disposing of her body and lying to police.

Ana was last seen on New Year’s Eve right before 2023; her body has never been found.

Ana’s loved ones will have a chance to address the court before sentencing.

