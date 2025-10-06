COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cohasset man accused of killing and dismembering his wife will be held for a mental health evaluation, according to court documents.

Brian Walshe, 48, is accused of killing his wife, Ana, who was reported missing and last seen shortly after New Year’s Eve in 2023.

A judge ruled on Monday that Walshe will be at Bridgewater State Hospital for 20 days to determine his competency. It is unclear how the order will impact his trial, which is scheduled to start in 14 days.

Prosecutors say the husband misled police by telling them Ana had left for the airport in an Uber or Lyft on January 1, 2023 to fly to Washington D.C., where she worked for a real estate agency. However, officials said there was no evidence she left the house and that her phone pinged at her home location on both January 2.

Ana, who was 39 at the time, was never found.

Walshe was stabbed in jail in September this year.

