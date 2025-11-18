COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - As jury selection in the Brian Walshe trial was set to kick off Tuesday, the defendant changed his plea from not guilty to guilty on two charges – misleading a police investigation and unlawfully conveying a body.

The Cohasset man is charged with killing his wife Ana nearly 3 years ago and hiding her body.

On Friday, a judge ruled Walshe was competent to stand trial after it was delayed for a hearing.

Walshe is accused of killing and dismembering his wife Ana in January 2023. Her body has never been found.

He will be sentenced on the two charges on which he pleaded guilty at a later date.

