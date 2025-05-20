COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Attorneys for Brian Walshe, a Cohasset man accused of murdering his wife, are pushing to have certain evidence barred from his trial.

During Monday’s hearing, Walshe’s legal team argued the number of search warrants was illegal, saying investigators searched devices used by his family members beyond the scope allowed. His lawyers are arguing to have those searches dismissed.

Walshe is charged with the killing and disappearance of 39-year-old Ana Walshe. Prosecutors say he killed her and dismembered her body because she wanted to end their marriage.

Ana Walshe was reported missing in January 2023. Her body has never been found.

An investigator says Walshe’s lawyers knew what would be searched when his devices were turned over to authorities.

“Our verbal communications mentioned phone extraction — that means all of the data on the phone. And what was to be limited, based on our verbal communication then subsequently put into email form, was communications between client and attorney and Mr. and Mrs. Walshe,” said Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Yuri Bukhenik.

Walshe’s trial is scheduled to begin in October.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)