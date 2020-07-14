Brickley’s Ice Cream closing Wakefield shop after threats from customers

A popular Rhode Island ice cream chain is shutting its Wakefield shop after customers refused to follow the rules, the company said.

Managers at Brickley’s Ice Cream say two men who were angry they could not eat their ice cream on the store’s patio got into an argument with employees when asked to leave. The men then threatened another customer who tried to help the employees, managers said.

“We will move some staff to our Narragansett store. We have more staff in Narragansett, more room for customers to enjoy their ice cream as well as more senior staff that can help mitigate problems that may arise,” Brickley’s posted on Facebook.

