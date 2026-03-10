CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Bricks fell off an abandoned building in Chelsea on Monday, landing on the sidewalk.

About a dozen bricks fell onto Washington Avenue; the Chelsea fire department blocked off the area to remove any other loose bricks in the building.

Officials said no one was hurt.

7NEWS covered a fire that broke out in that building in January.

Several families were forced out due to the fire.

