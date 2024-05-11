ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The windows of three Arlington businesses were boarded up after someone threw bricks through them early Friday morning.

Ace Town Barbers, which opened its doors two weeks prior, was one of the Massachusetts Avenue businesses that were vandalized at around 1:30 a.m.

“It’s not going to be cheap to fix stuff like this,” barbershop owner Evan Antonucci said. “We’re trying to roll with the punches here. We just opened up, we got things up and running, and now we woke up this morning to a shattered glass, as you can see.”

Arlington police said nothing was stolen from any of the stores, and it appears to be a case of vandalism.

“Normally you don’t see too much trouble around this area, so we were kind of surprised too,” Antonucci said. “It’s not that hard to make an appointment. You don’t have to break down our door here to make an appointment at Ace Town Barbers.”

As of 9 p.m., no arrests had been made, according to police.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)