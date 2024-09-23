EASTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two newlyweds from Boston are sharing their story after a rollover crash on the Mass. Pike snarled traffic and caused members of their wedding party to get stuck in traffic on the way to their ceremony.

Chris and Emma Aguilar are now enjoying their honeymoon in Cancun but were minutes away from getting married in Easthampton when they learned a tractor-trailer rollover on the Pike had their guests stuck in standstill traffic, including Chris’s mom, dad, grandmother, his brother, who was best man, and sister, who was a bridesmaid.

Thankfully, the couple’s wedding coordinator helped rearrange their schedule during the wait and Chris received text updates from the stranded guests, who made the most of it by posing for photos on the way.

Chris and Emma credit their wedding party with helping to make the hold-up part of the story of their wedding day.

“We’re going to laugh about this later,” Chris said.

