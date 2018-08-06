Bride-to-be gets thrill of lifetime at Keith Urban concert

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A local bride-to-be got a thrill of a lifetime over the weekend at a Keith Urban concert in Mansfield.

Pam Hildreth of Weymouth says she’s loved country music for years and decided to enjoy a Keith Urban show at the Xfinity Center for her bachelorette party.

She held up a sign, trying to get Urban’s attention, and it worked.

“He came on stage and was eyeballing,” Hildreth said. “You could tell he was looking at posters, and that’s what he does. He seeks out posters from the stage when it starts.”

Urban pulled Hildreth up to the stage.

“He asked me my name, when I was getting married, if my fiance was with me, and obviously he wasn’t because it was my bachelorette party,” she said.

Urban then gave the groom, Chris Sayers, a special surprise. He called him from the concert.

“I saw her number, and said, ‘Oh, hello, Pam,” he said. “And it was Keith Urban, and I could not believe it. I thought someone was pulling my leg.”

Hildreth said it’s a night she won’t forget.

“It was surreal,” she said. ” I still haven’t even come to grips with it still I watched the video, and it’s still an out-of-body experience.”

