WASHINGTON, Indiana (WHDH) — A bride-to-be in Indiana paid tribute to her fiancé, who was killed by a drunk driver last year, with an emotional photoshoot on what would have been their wedding day.

Loving Life Photography shared images on Facebook of Jessica Padgett in her wedding gown on the day she was supposed to marry volunteer firefighter Kendall Murphy.

He was reportedly killed by a drunk driver in November 2017 while helping a car crash victim.

Photos showed Padgett embracing friends and family as they helped her put on her wedding dress.

Others showed the bride-to-be kneeling at Murphy’s grave and another of her posing with Murphy’s boots with an image of him photoshopped next to her.

Padgett and her loved ones lit floating lanterns at his grave as the photoshoot came to an end.

