(WHDH) — Brides Across America is sharing the love this wedding season with healthcare workers as a special thank you for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Every year, the non-profit donates 2,000 wedding dresses to military and first responder brides.

May of the new beneficiaries say they are grateful to be included.

“There’s a lot of options, and I knew that coming in too. And that’s why I was kind of holding out and excited to check out their selection,” bride Vicki Chang said.

Brides Across America has donated more than 27,000 wedding gowns since 2008.

