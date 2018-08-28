Bridge closure on West Roxbury Parkway expected to cause traffic delays

BOSTON (WHDH) - The West Roxbury Parkway bridge will be closed to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic for three days, beginning on Sept. 1, for repairs.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, the West Roxbury bridge carrying traffic over the railroad lines is, “currently safe for travel but requires attention in order to optimize the integrity of the structure.”

A detour route utilizing Belgrade Avenue and Centre Street will be in place during the closure, which will begin at 3 a.m. on Sept. 1 and end at 5 a.m. on Sept. 3.

Reducing speed and using caution when approaching the impacted area is encouraged.

