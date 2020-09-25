BOSTON (WHDH) - A bridge that became stuck in the upright position on Morrisey Boulevard in Dorchester caused significant traffic delays on Friday morning.

The Beades Bridge became stuck due to mechanical issues, according to state police.

The traffic delays impacted Interstate 93 northbound at the Morrissey Boulevard exit.

Troopers diverted traffic, while the Department of Transportation worked to resolve the problem.

State police announced just after 7:30 a.m. that the bridge is operational and open to traffic.

UPDATE: The Beades Bridge is now operational and open to traffic. #MATraffic https://t.co/dzPhgAYpzt — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 25, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)