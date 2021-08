BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials will name a bridge after a fallen state trooper.

Thomas Devlin served as a state trooper for more than 30 years before he was struck by a car during a traffic stop in Billerica in 2018.

He died in 2020 from injuries sustained in the crash.

