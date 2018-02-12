Bridgeport, CT Police have begun using body cameras while on patrol

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WHDH) — Police officers in Bridgeport, CT have begun using body cameras while on patrol.

Police are using the body cameras as part of a 90-day-pilot program. The department hopes to have every officer equipped with a body camera by the end of the program.

“It really doesn’t bother me. It’s another tool that’s going to aid us,” said one officer.

The police department said they are using the dash and body cameras, as many departments are across the country, to increase police and citizen responsibility.

The department’s chief said, “It’s a sign of the time. Everybody’s going to have them.”

