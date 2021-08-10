HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Bridgeport, Hartford and Stamford will be mandating indoor mask-wearing amid another coronavirus surge fueled by the delta variant, city officials said Tuesday.

Hartford and Bridgeport’s requirements will take effect Wednesday and Stamford’s will begin at 8 a.m. Thursday, the mayors of those cities said.

“We can’t afford to take a step back to closures or capacity mandates, but we can use better judgement and make an easy adjustment to our own behaviors by simply getting vaccinated, and return to putting on a mask,” Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim said in a statement.

New Haven became the first city in Connecticut to mandate masks in indoor spaces Monday, after Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont granted municipalities the authority to require masks. Lamont has not reimposed statewide mask requirements.

Hartford’s rules will apply to anyone indoors in the city with exceptions for medical conditions, children under 2, people eating or drinking and office spaces where work spaces are separated by partitions.

Stamford will require mask-wearing at all indoor retail and public spaces regardless of vaccination status, as well as outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people at city-owned properties including parks, with similar exceptions.

Bridgeport said it’s mandate will follow federal guidelines and apply to indoor facilities such as restaurants, grocery stores, theaters, gyms and retail stores.

On Monday, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Connecticut rose above 200 for the first time since early May. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the state has risen over the past two weeks from about 220 on July 25 to about 540 on Sunday.

