(CNN) — Dear Readers, the actress who portrays Penelope Featherington on “Bridgerton” kindly requests that you refrain from talking to her about her body.

In the caption of a mirror selfie posted on her verified Instagram account, Nicola Coughlan wrote “Hello! So just a thing- if you have an opinion about my body please, please don’t share it with me.”

“Most people are being nice and not trying to be offensive but I am just one real life human being and it’s really hard to take the weight of thousands of opinions on how you look being sent directly to you every day,” the Irish actress continued. “If you have an opinion about me that’s ok, I understand I’m on TV and that people will have things to think and say but I beg you not to send it to me directly.”

Coughlan, who first came to fame as a star in the series “Derry Girls,” is the latest celeb who has spoken out about bodyshaming and unsolicited comments about how they look.

Last year, she responded to a Twitter user who wrote “The fat girl from Bridgerton is wearing a black cardigan at the Golden Globes” by sharing a 2018 piece she wrote for The Guardian, titled “Critics, judge me for my work in Derry Girls and on the stage, not on my body.”

“Also can we please stop asking women about their weight in interviews, especially when it completely irrelevant,” Coughlan tweeted. “I’m seeing a lot of interviews from 10 years ago where people go “Oh weren’t the questions so inappropriate!” unfortunately it’s still happening.”

