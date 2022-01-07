BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Bridgewater is one of many communities projected to get several inches of snow during the winter storm Friday.

Flakes began falling during the early morning hours with heavy snow expected until 11 a.m.

Metro Boston and most of Norfolk County can expect 8 to 10 inches of snow, as well with parts of the surrounding counties.

The North Shore, most of Bristol and Plymouth counties, as well as parts of Middlesex and Worcester counties are slated to get 6 to 8 inches of snow.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation pre-treated the roadways overnight and deployed more than 2,000 pieces of equipment to treat the snowy streets in the morning.

Gov. Charlie Baker directed non-emergency state workers to stay home from work and urged Mass. residents to stay off the roads and take public transportation if possible.

