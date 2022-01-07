BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Bridgewater is one of several communities projected to get up to 8 inches of snow during the winter storm Friday.

Flakes began falling during the early morning hours with heavy snow expected until 11 a.m.

Metro Boston and most of Norfolk, Bristol and Plymouth counties are slated to get 6 to 8 inches of snow.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation pre-treated the roadways overnight and deployed nearly 2,000 pieces of equipment to treat the snowy streets in the morning.

Gov. Charlie Baker directed non-emergency state workers to stay home from work and urged Mass. residents to stay off the roads and take public transportation if possible.

