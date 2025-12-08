BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Town of Bridgewater has declared a water supply emergency effective immediately. As part of the emergency declaration, all residents and businesses are being asked to help control the water supply situation.

The existing total outdoor watering ban includes, but is not limited to, the watering of lawns, gardens, and landscaping; the washing of vehicles, driveways, or sidewalks; and the filling of swimming pools.

Residents are asked to limit indoor water use whenever possible, including shorter showers, running dishwashers and washing machines only when full, and promptly repairing any leaks.

“We recognize that this situation is not ideal and is inconvenient for everyone in our community,” the town wrote in a statement. “We are working diligently to implement the necessary infrastructure improvements. Our goal is to resolve this issue in a timely manner and return the Bridgewater water supply to normal operations as soon as possible. We appreciate your understanding, cooperation, and commitment to conserving our valuable water resources during this critical period.”

