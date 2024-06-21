BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Bridgewater is facing a water emergency.

Town officials said increased demand for water during the heat wave and construction projects have drained town water tanks to their lowest levels in years.

There is now a full ban on outdoor water use through at least Monday.

Officials are asking people to not use outdoor sprinkler systems, fill or refill your pool with town water, or water any flower beds or gardens.

They also asked people to consider taking shorter showers and delay doing laundry.

Those who use water when prohibited could be fined.

