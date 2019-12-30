BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Bridgewater Fire Department helped deliver twins Sunday morning — one in the ambulance and the second at the hospital.

Emergency crews responding to a call for a mother in labor began driving the pregnant woman to Brockton Hospital when she gave birth to one of the babies in the ambulance, according to the Bridgewater Fire Department.

The second baby was delivered inside the hospital’s Labor and Delivery Unit with the fire department’s assistance.

The mother and her baby girls are said to be doing great.

