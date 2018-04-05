Bridgewater firefighters help deliver baby girl

BRIDGEWATER, MA (WHDH) - A handful of Bridgewater firefighters are being applauded after helping to deliver a baby in the back of an ambulance earlier this week.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, members of the A1 crew delivered the little bundle.

“Way to go, firefighters, Luckman, Maloof, Hart and probationary Firefighter Anacki!,” the post read. “Mom and baby are doing great!”

This is a developing news story and additional information will be added as it becomes available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)