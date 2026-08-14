BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Bridgewater Little League team made history Thursday, booking the town’s first-ever trip to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The Massachusetts state champions defeated Gray, Maine 8-0, capping off a dominant New England Regional Tournament. During three games in the tournament, Bridgewater outscored its opponents 26 to one, led by pitcher and slugger Dominik Mombeleur.

Mombeleur – nicknamed “The Dominator” – made a name for himself with his towering home runs. But in Thursday’s championship game, it was his dominance on the mound that paved the way for a big team win. He recorded 14 strikeouts, and limited Maine to just two hits.

“I was on today. I didn’t walk many people. I think I only walked one. The strikeouts were key in this. My other pitches were also moving good, so I just had a day today,” Mombeleur said following the game. “It’s a dream. I never imagined I’d be in this spot. I tried to throw strikes. I did. We made plays, we hit, we did everything we possibly could.”

7NEWS spoke with the team’s three coaches while the boys were resting on the bus ride to Pennsylvania Friday about making it to the Little League World Series.

“We had plans of developing the boys since they were eight, nine. When all-star started at 10, 11, we did well. We won districts at 10-years-old and districts again at 11. We didn’t get over the sectional championship hump until this year,” said Bridgewater Coach Joe Mombeleur. “We were able to win that sectional championship, which lead us to winning the state championship, and now that led us to winning the New England Regional championship.”

The Little League World Series begins Wednesday August 19 and continues through August 30.

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