BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Bridgewater Little League team kicks off its first-ever World Series run with a parade through Williamsport.

Speaking from atop their float, the team’s coach said they’re ready for the first game of the tournament.

“Feels great, whole team effort, all the families, all of Bridgewater, but it’s been a really exciting thing to do; it’s been quite the experience for myself and all the kids,” coach Tim Zackrison said.

It’s the first time in town history the team has made it to the World Series, and to say they’re excited is an understatement.

Bridgewater’s players signed baseballs as fans cheered them on ahead of their World Series debut.

“This is amazing, this is awesome!” one player said. “My signature is terrible, but this is awesome.”

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